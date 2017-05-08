Blue Bell Announces New Bride’s Cake Ice Cream

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

BRENHAM (CBSDFW) – The little Texas creamery in Brenham is releasing a limited run flavor for the Spring.

On Monday Blue Bell announced ‘Bride’s Cake Ice Cream” will soon be on store shelves, for a limited time.

According to Blue Bell, the new ‘Bride’s Cake Ice Cream” is almond ice cream and amaretto cream cheese icing swirl, inspired by popular wedding cake flavors, according to the company.

Blue Bell is also bringing back the 2009 “Groom’s Cake,” release for a limited time as well. The Groom’s Cake flavor is chocolate ice cream with chocolate cake pieces and chocolate-coated strawberry hearts, surrounded by swirls of strawberry sauce and chocolate icing, according to the company.

“We have heard from fans who serve Blue Bell Ice Cream at their weddings in place of the traditional cake. Now you can have both,” said Jenny Van Dorf, Blue Bell public relations manager.

“We introduced Groom’s Cake in 2009,” Van Dorf said. “The idea came from an actual groom’s cake one of our employees tasted at a family wedding. We are excited to bring Groom’s Cake Ice Cream back to our line up and pair it with our new Bride’s Cake Ice Cream. Quite the match, I would say!”