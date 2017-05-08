Classes Resume Today On North Lake College Campus

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

IRVING (CBSDFW.COM) – North Lake College opens today for the first time since a murder-suicide on campus last week. Classes on the Irving campus were cancelled after a gunman shot and killed 20-year-old student Janeera Gonzalez, before turning the gun on himself.

A memorial for Janeera continues to grow in front of the school. As students and teachers head back to class and prepare for finals, there will counselors and therapy dogs on campus to help those still grieving.

We would like to remember Janeera Gonzalez with a memorial on the north side of the library. Feel free to help us grow the memorial. pic.twitter.com/Vk6SxZWYLr — North Lake College (@northlakenow) May 5, 2017

It was last Wednesday when Adrian Torres shot and killed Janeera before taking his own life. Classes were immediately cancelled for the week, but days after police did escort students to pick up any belongings they left behind during the evacuation.

Some people witnessed the campus shooting, while others ran, hid or were evacuated by SWAT officers. With classes resuming many students have expressed concerns about their safety.

Lauretta Hill, police commissioner of the Dallas County Community College District, said officers are committed to doing all they can to try and prevent another tragedy like this. “We always look at what we did, what we did well and what we can approve on and part of that is always looking at staffing to make sure that we are adequately staffed,” she said.

When the college resumes normal operating hours today there will be additional Dallas County Community College police officers on the campus. The added security will be in place at least through the week.

A vigil for Janeera Gonzalez is being held this evening. The remembrance will take place at Irving High School, at 900 O’Connor Road, and begins at 7:30 p.m.