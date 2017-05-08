CBS 11 NEWS THIS MORNING: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 4:30 AM To 7:00 AM

Health Care Debate Shifting Over To U.S. Senate

May 8, 2017 5:13 AM
The contentious debate over overhauling the health care system shifts to the Senate and a moderate Republican, Sen. Susan Collins of Maine, says the Senate will not take up the House bill and will instead start from scratch .

Some senators have already voiced displeasure with the health care bill that cleared the House last week. They cite concerns about potential higher costs for older people and those with pre-existing conditions, along with cuts to Medicaid.

President Donald Trump is urging Senate Republicans to “not let the American people down.” Trump’s budget director, Mick Mulvaney, also says the version that gets to the president will likely differ from the House measure. Such a scenario would force the House and Senate to work together to forge a compromise bill.

