North America Seeks Approval For Fast-Tracked 2026 World Cup Decision

NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 10: Sunil Gulati, (center) president of the United States Soccer Federation (USSF), Canadian CONCACAF President Victor Montagliani (left) and Mexican Football Federation President Decio De Maria hold up a signed unified bid for the 2026 soccer world cup on April 10, 2017 in New York City. Canada, the United States and Mexico launched their bid to co-host the 2026 World Cup at a news conference atop the Freedom Tower in lower Manhattan. The leaders of the three country's soccer federations are seeking to host the first World Cup with an expanded 48-nation field. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)