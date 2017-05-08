CBS 11 NEWS @ 11: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 11:00 AM To 11:30 AM

Private Plane Crashes In Parker County

May 8, 2017 11:06 AM
Filed Under: airplane crash, parker county, plane crash

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

PARKER COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – A small plane has crashed in Parker County.

The private aircraft went down just after 10 a.m. in a wooded area in the 5000 block of Old Dennis Road.

A spokesperson with the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) said there were two people, the plot and a flight instructor, onboard. The two reportedly had minor injuries and were treated at the scene.

No one on the ground was injured.

* This is breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch