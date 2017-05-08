Private Plane Crashes In Parker County

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter
PARKER COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – A small plane has crashed in Parker County.
The private aircraft went down just after 10 a.m. in a wooded area in the 5000 block of Old Dennis Road.
A spokesperson with the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) said there were two people, the plot and a flight instructor, onboard. The two reportedly had minor injuries and were treated at the scene.
No one on the ground was injured.
* This is breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.