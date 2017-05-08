Wylie Man Accused Of Stomping, Throwing Puppy

May 8, 2017 3:11 PM By Austin York
WYLIE (CBSDFW.COM) – Police in Wylie arrested a man after discovering evidence of animal abuse.

Authorities say they were told by several witnesses that 27-year-old, Andrew Callaway “stomped and threw” a boxer-type puppy causing it to yelp in pain.

A day later police executed a warrant and took the puppy to the Richardson Animal Shelter.

The puppy known as “Diesel” was found to have several fractures on his back legs and hips, which will require surgery in the upcoming weeks.

Investigators were able to get an arrest warrant for Callaway and charged him with Cruelty to Non-Livestock Animals. He is being held at the Collin County Detention Facility.

