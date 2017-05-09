CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can [...]
Cowboys Raise $50,000 For Salvation Army At Home Run Derby

May 9, 2017 5:55 AM
FRISCO (AP) – Showcasing athleticism for a good cause, members of the Dallas Cowboys took to the baseball diamond to bat for charity at the sixth annual Reliant Home Run Derby.

For the first time, the annual competition was open to the public and nearly 3,000 fans filled Dr Pepper Ballpark in Frisco, to cheer as their favorite players raised $50,000 for the Gene and Jerry Jones Family North Texas Youth Education Town of The Salvation Army Arlington.

Cowboys trading their shoulder pads for baseball cleats included Jason Witten, Sean Lee, Byron Jones, Zack Martin, Jeff Heath, Ezekiel Elliott, Dak Prescott, Terrance Williams, Dez Bryant, Orlando Scandrick, Tyron Smith and Travis Frederick.

Pitches were thrown by Mike Weatherford and Chad “Gator” Haag, and baseball players from Frisco’s nine high schools shagged balls. The National Anthem was performed by Captain Shelley Hood from The Salvation Army.

Coach Garrett was explosive at the plate and crowned the 2017 Reliant Home Run Derby champion, hitting a total of seven home runs and raising $4,900. Coming in a close second at the friendly competition was Jason Witten, totaling six homers and raising $4,800.

“Our players look forward to the Reliant Home Run Derby every year, it’s such a fun and meaningful way for partners like Reliant and The Salvation Army to come together for our community. Having our local fans join us made the occasion even more special for all involved,” said Charlotte Jones Anderson, Cowboys executive vice president and chief brand officer. “Last year, Dak Prescott and Zeke Elliott were rookies shagging balls, this year it was great to see them taking swings for a great cause!”

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

