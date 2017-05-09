Grammys Returning To NYC After 14 Years In LA

May 9, 2017 9:11 AM
NEW YORK (AP) – The Grammy Awards are in a New York State of Mind.

The Recording Academy announced Tuesday that the 2018 Grammys would return to New York City after spending the last 14 years in Los Angeles. The show will take place at Madison Square Garden on Jan. 28, 2018.

MSG last hosted the Grammys in 2003. Spike Lee, a New Yorker, directed a video called “NY Stories” to coincide with Tuesday’s announcement.

The Grammys will air live on CBS. Adele won big at this year’s show, taking home the album of the year award for “25” as well as song and record of the year for the hit “Hello.”

Nominees for the 60th annual Grammy Awards will be announced later this year.

