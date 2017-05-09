Griffin Dominates Hometown Padres 11-0, Rangers Hit 3 Homers

Follow The Fan: Facebook | Twitter
SAN DIEGO (AP) – A.J. Griffin dominated his hometown San Diego Padres with a four-hitter for his second career shutout, and Joey Gallo and Ryan Rua homered off Jered Weaver in the Texas Rangers’ 11-0 victory Tuesday.
Gallo and Rua each drove in three runs and Robinson Chirinos also homered for the Rangers, who scored two more runs than in their previous four games combined.
After splitting a two-game series, the teams head to Arlington for two more.
