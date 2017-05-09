Paxton Sues To Stop Lawsuits Over ‘Sanctuary Cities’ Ban

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter
AUSTIN (AP) – Texas has taken the unusual step of preemptively suing to stop lawsuits challenging its new “sanctuary cities” ban.
Attorney General Ken Paxton’s office filed the federal lawsuit Monday, a day after Republican Gov. Greg Abbott signed it into law.
The law, which is slated to take effect in September, would let police officers ask people about their immigration status during routine traffic stops. Paxton argues that it is constitutional and vital to security the state’s border with Mexico.
The lawsuit targets immigrant rights groups and local officials who are likely to challenge the law. Thomas Saenz, president of the Mexican Legal Defense and Education Fund, called the lawsuit frivolous.
