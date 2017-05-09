Police Say Suspicious Man Asking Teens About Modeling

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

CELINA (CBSDFW.COM) – Authorities in Celina are trying to find a man who has been acting suspiciously around young women. According to police, the man has been walking into businesses that typically employ teenage girls, approaching them about a career in modeling.

The man has been seen over the last week on surveillance camera footage from stores in Celina, Frisco and Prosper. According to investigators, his approach is always the same. He walks into a clothing boutique, or similar store where teenagers typcially work, and talks to them about flying to Los Angeles, promising a future in the modeling industry.

Police said that the man has also asked the young women questions about their bodies, and about posing nude. Officials stated that, in one case, the man even put his hands on a girl’s waist. There has only been one instance where a teenage girl called 911 right away to report the man.

Authorities are asking parents for help. Talk to your kids about the importance of reporting suspicious people. They can even call 911 and pretend to be speaking with someone else on the phone, or just leave the line open. Call takers have been trained to identify a problem and dispatch officers.