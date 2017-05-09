CBS 11 NEWS @ 4 & 5: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 4:00 PM To 5:30 PM

L.A. Kings Sending Bishop’s Negotiating Rights To Stars

May 9, 2017 4:31 PM
Filed Under: Ben Bishop, Dallas Stars, Jonathon Shipman, L.A. Kings, NHL

Follow The Fan: Facebook | Twitter

DALLAS (105.3 The Fan) – The Dallas Stars have traded for the negotiating rights to L.A. Kings goaltender Ben Bishop.

Jonathon Shipman of 105.3 The Fan was the first to break the news on Tuesday.

In exchange for the 30-year-old netminder, Dallas will send the Kings the fourth round pick they acquired from the Montreal Canadians for defenseman Jordie Benn.

Bishop went 18-15 with a 2.54 GAA between Los Angeles and Tampa Bay in 2016/2017.

In his ten seasons in the NHL, Bishop has a career record of 148-80, a 2.32 GAA  and a .919 save percentage.

This is a developing news story.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch