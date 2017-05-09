L.A. Kings Sending Bishop’s Negotiating Rights To Stars

Follow The Fan: Facebook | Twitter
DALLAS (105.3 The Fan) – The Dallas Stars have traded for the negotiating rights to L.A. Kings goaltender Ben Bishop.
Jonathon Shipman of 105.3 The Fan was the first to break the news on Tuesday.
In exchange for the 30-year-old netminder, Dallas will send the Kings the fourth round pick they acquired from the Montreal Canadians for defenseman Jordie Benn.
Bishop went 18-15 with a 2.54 GAA between Los Angeles and Tampa Bay in 2016/2017.
In his ten seasons in the NHL, Bishop has a career record of 148-80, a 2.32 GAA and a .919 save percentage.
This is a developing news story.