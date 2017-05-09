Reptile Search On In Southlake After Tortoise Goes Missing

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

SOUTHLAKE (CBSDFW.COM) – If there’s a chase it’ll be a slow one… but authorities in Southlake are asking people to be on the lookout for a very large tortoise.

One of the tortoises at Southlake Carroll Middle School has apparently made a run for it!

The tortoise, named Samson, is part of the animal science class at the school.

Officials with the district believe someone left a gate open last Friday, and Samson moseyed away from an outdoor patio area. Teachers, students and staff didn’t realize Samson was smissing until Monday.

As with all missing bulletins, Carroll M.S. has released descriptive information about the wanted reptile. Samson weighs between 40 and 50 pounds and has very distinct markings on his shell.

If Samson left of his own free will his getaway was not hasty, so the tortoise may be in the vicinity of Carroll M.S., which is located near Carroll Avenue and Dove Road.

Anyone spotting the tortoise is asked to call the school at 817-949-5400 or the City of Southlake Department of Public Safety at 817-748-8149.