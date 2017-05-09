Reptile Search On In Southlake After Tortoise Goes Missing

May 9, 2017 10:00 AM
Filed Under: Carroll Middle School, missing, School, science class, Southlake Carroll Middle School, Students, tortoise

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

SOUTHLAKE (CBSDFW.COM) – If there’s a chase it’ll be a slow one… but authorities in Southlake are asking people to be on the lookout for a very large tortoise.

One of the tortoises at Southlake Carroll Middle School has apparently made a run for it!

The tortoise, named Samson, is part of the animal science class at the school.

Officials with the district believe someone left a gate open last Friday, and Samson moseyed away from an outdoor patio area. Teachers, students and staff didn’t realize Samson was smissing until Monday.

samsom the tortoise 1 Reptile Search On In Southlake After Tortoise Goes Missing

(credit: Southlake Carroll Middle School)

As with all missing bulletins, Carroll M.S. has released descriptive information about the wanted reptile. Samson weighs between 40 and 50 pounds and has very distinct markings on his shell.

If Samson left of his own free will his getaway was not hasty, so the tortoise may be in the vicinity  of Carroll M.S., which is located near Carroll Avenue and Dove Road.

Anyone spotting the tortoise is asked to call the school at 817-949-5400 or the City of Southlake Department of Public Safety at 817-748-8149.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch