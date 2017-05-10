Abused Puppy Renamed “Spirit” Dies From Injuries

WYLIE (CBSDFW.COM) – A heartbreaking update to a Wylie dog police say was “stomped” and “kicked” by its owner.

Wylie Police say the puppy known as “Diesel” has died.

He was sent to the Wylie Animal Control with several fractures to his hips and back legs that needed surgery.

Sheila Patton with Wylie Animal Control says they renamed Diesel, “Spirit” because of his enthusiasm despite the pain he was going through.

“He still had some joy to him and trust. Sometimes we don’t understand when they have gone through what he has and the injuries, that he could still trust. But he did.”

She says the entire staff is hurting following Spirits passing.

“Everyone would pet him every time they passed him and say that his spirit is incredible despite his condition. They always commented on how he was still trying,” Patton says.

Andrew Callaway, 27, was arrested and charged him with Cruelty to Non-Livestock Animals. He bonded out of the Collin County Detention Facility on a $15,000 bond.

Police say new charges could be forthcoming.