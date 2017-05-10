Cowboys Jaylon Smith Says Nerve Can Reach ‘Maximum Potential’

Follow The Fan: Facebook | Twitter

By Mike Fisher

GRAPEVINE (105.3 The Fan) – The subject of Jaylon Smith, it is hoped, soon produces tackles, sacks and interceptions.

What does the subject of Jaylon Smith produce as of this moment, with the principles discussing it all at Wednesday’s Dallas Cowboys sponsors golf tournament?

Well, it’s produces a volume of headline-grabbing quotes.

Hey, Jaylon, will you be ready for the season-opener against the New York Giants?

“Yes,” he says. “Sunday night. Prime time.”

Hey, COO Stephen Jones, how much medical belief do you have in Smith coming back from that devastating nerve injury that causes him to continue to deal with dropfoot?

The Cowboys, Stephen says, view Smith “as a franchise player who will be here for many, many years.”

Hey, Jaylon, how much progress do doctors predict your nerve will make?

Says Smith: “Maximum potential!”

Smith is still wearing the brace on his ankle and foot, and doesn’t know if he’ll needs the brace to play this season. He insists the device hasn’t limited him in off-season workouts. But Dallas has backed off the original plan to have him full-go during this weekend’s rookie minicamp. And once he does start practicing fully, there may be breaks from day today.

But when it comes to the Cowboys and the 34th overall pick of the 2016 draft with such “franchise-player” promise?

The hyperbole and the hope will reach “maximum potential,” too.