Dallas Police Searching For Critical Missing Woman

May 10, 2017 12:44 PM
Filed Under: critical missing person, Dallas Police Department, East Dallas, missing, Shantia Christina Ramirez, Texas

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a woman that has been missing since early Wednesday. Officials believe she may be a danger to herself.

According to Dallas Police, 32-year old Shantia Christina Ramirez was last seen Wednesday in the 2700 block of Clayton Oaks Drive in east Dallas.

Ramirez is a latin female (5′ 5″, 300lbs) with brown hair and brown eyes.

If you see this Ms. Ramirez, please contact 9-1-1, or the Youth/Missing Person’s Unit at (214) 671-4268.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch