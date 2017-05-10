Dallas Police Searching For Critical Missing Woman

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a woman that has been missing since early Wednesday. Officials believe she may be a danger to herself.
According to Dallas Police, 32-year old Shantia Christina Ramirez was last seen Wednesday in the 2700 block of Clayton Oaks Drive in east Dallas.
Ramirez is a latin female (5′ 5″, 300lbs) with brown hair and brown eyes.
If you see this Ms. Ramirez, please contact 9-1-1, or the Youth/Missing Person’s Unit at (214) 671-4268.