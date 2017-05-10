Mesquite Daycare Opens At New Location After Fire

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MESQUITE (CBSDFW.COM) – It has been one week since a massive fire destroyed Appleseed Academy in Mesquite. Even though it has been a tough time for parents and staff members, they are celebrating on Wednesday morning. That is because a nearby church has offered to help out.

First Baptist Church of Meadowview is providing a space for the daycare, loaning out the back wing of its building for children and staff members. The church has also provided tables and chairs, while folks from across the community have donated toys and books for the kids.

There are five classrooms ready for children at the church on Wednesday morning, from toddlers to first graders. The church space was already zoned for a preschool program. “I am incredibly amazed and blessed,” said Barbara Kilpatrick, the owner of Appleseed Academy, “and can’t believe how the community has come to our aid.”

Doors to the daycare’s new facility open at 7:00 a.m. on Wednesday.

It was only last week that teachers and staff members helped every child escape from the inferno that turned the daycare into a pile of rubble. The building was destroyed, but nobody was hurt. Since then, Kilpatrick said, parents have been helping each other out, staying at home and watching each other’s children until a more permanent solution could be found.

“I remember how I felt standing outside the building and watching it burn to the ground,” Kilpatrick stated. “Less than a week later, to have classes ready for these kids, it’s just unbelievable.”