2 Months And Still No Sign Of Missing Retired Texas Firefighter

QUINLAN (CBSDFW.COM) – It’s been exactly two months since retired Dallas firefighter Michael Chambers went missing and investigators still have no leads or answers as to what happened to him or where he is.

Quinlan police and Hunt County Sheriff’s Office investigators say they work on the case daily and have even brought in Texas Equusearch, a search and recovery organization based out of Dickinson, to look for the 70-year-old man.

As the days and weeks have now turned to months, members of Chamber’s family say they desperately need are tips and information from the public.

Chambers daughter, Suzy Losoya told CBS 11 News, “Someone has to have an answer. It’s not possible in this day and age for someone to just disappear without a trace.”

Chambers was last seen on Friday March 10. Investigators say security camera footage from a local Walmart appears to show him at the store that same day, but his movements and whereabouts after are pretty much unknown.

Losoya said, “It’s been gut wrenching and the most difficult thing that i have ever endured. Life can’t be normal until we have the answer.”

When officers with the Quinlan Police Department initially set out to search for Chambers they found a small amount of blood in his home workshop. Tests later confirmed the blood belonged to Chambers and there’s been nothing to suggest foul play was involved in his disappearance.

Losoya again made a plea for people to be alert and aware of anything unusual. “There is nothing more for us to find there at the home… so we need everyone’s eyes and ears. If you’ve seen something, if you see something now that someone’s not acting right, if you hear something, if you hear someone talking about activity that doesn’t sound right, I would ask them to call into the Hunt County Sheriff.”

For weeks investigators, K-9 teams and volunteers combed dozens of acres around Chambers home, but found no sign of him.

Chambers is described as a white male who stands 6’3″ and weighs about 225 pounds. He has blue eyes and gray hair, but is balding.

The family is still offering a $25,000 reward for information.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Michael Chambers or has information about his disappearance is asked to call 911 or contact the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office at 903-453-6800.