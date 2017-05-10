Suspect Arrested In Deadly DWI Crash

Follow KRLD: Facebook | Twitter
A North Texas man is now behind bars for a crash that killed a young couple last weekend.
Moses Mwangi is being held in the Collin County jail after being released from the hospital. Mwangi’s been accused of driving drunk and causing the crash that killed Promise Hamilton and her boyfriend Luis Solano.
Friends say the two were on their way to the airport to catch a flight to France.
Police reports say Mwangi blew through a red light at Frankford Rd and the Dallas North Tollway and struck their vehicle, killing them both.
Promise’s mom Michelle Loud says their family was waiting to take them to the airport and see them off. Loud says she tried calling Promise and Luis, with no answer.
Now that Mwangi is out of the hospital and in jail, he faces two charges of intoxication manslaughter.
A vigil will be held tomorrow night for Promise and Luis’s loved ones at Mimosa Lane Baptist Church in Mesquite.