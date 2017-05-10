CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can [...]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court [...]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLD4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has been a part of North [...]
105.3 The Fan4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204Contest Rules Station Phone: 214-525-7000 Call The Studio: 877-881-1053Text The Studio: 43733 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, 105.3 The Fan broadcasts with [...]

Tony Awards 2017: 10 Fast Facts

May 10, 2017 2:33 PM
Filed Under: TonyAwards

The 2017 Tony Awards will air on June 11th at 8/7c on CBS. To get you in the Tony’s spirit, check out these 10 fast facts.

  • The Tony Awards were named after actress, director, producer and former leader of the American Theatre Wing, Antoinette Perry
  • The first two Tony Awards had no official award, winners were given a scroll and a memento, such as a money clip or purse
  • Harold Prince has won 21 Tony Awards, more than any other individual in history
  • Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet Of 1812 has the most nominations this year with 12
  • Angela Lansbury has hosted or co-hosted the Tony Awards telecast a record six times
  • Hamilton set the record for most Tony Award nominations by a musical production with 16 in 2016
  • In 2011 The Scottsboro Boys received 12 nominations but won zero awards
  • The Phantom of the Opera is currently the longest running Broadway play to win Best Musical (1988-present)
  • James Earl Jones will receive the Lifetime Achievement Tony Award at this year’s ceremony
  • There have been 10 ties in Tony Awards history

The 2017 Tony Awards take place on June 11th at 8/7c on CBS, check your local listings for more information.

Comments

Comments are closed.

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch