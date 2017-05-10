CBS 11 NEWS THIS MORNING: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 4:30 AM To 7:00 AM

Trump Says New FBI Leader Will Restore Prestige

May 10, 2017 6:44 AM
Filed Under: fbi, FBI Director James Comey, fired, James Comey, Politics, President Donald Trump, social media, Twitter

President Donald Trump says fired FBI Director James Comey “will be replaced by someone who will do a far better job, bringing back the spirit and prestige of the FBI.”

In an early-morning tweet Wednesday, Trump attacked Democrats critical of his firing of Comey.

Trump said that Democrats “have said some of the worst things about James Comey, including the fact that he should be fired, but now they play so sad!”

Trump abruptly fired Comey in the midst of the law enforcement agency’s investigation into whether Trump’s presidential campaign was connected to Russian meddling in the election.

