Two Die In Overnight Crash On Bush Turnpike

May 10, 2017 5:58 AM
Filed Under: crash, Grand Prairie, President George Bush Turnpike, Texas

 

Two people are dead following a bad crash on the Bush Turnpike in Grand Prairie early Wednesday morning.

Police say calls came in about 3:00 a.m. saying people were pinned in the wreckage of a brutal crash on the Hwy 161/George Bush Turnpike near Interstate-30.

The north-bound lanes of PGBT were quickly closed while police, firefighters and paramedics worked to save the victims.

Police say the people in the car had to be pried from the tangled metal.

The Medical Examiner was called to the scene and later declared two people had died.

Police do not yet know what caused the crash.

*This is a developing story. Follow CBSDFW.com and 1080 KRLD for the latest information. 

