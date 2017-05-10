Two Die In Overnight Crash On Bush Turnpike

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

Two people are dead following a bad crash on the Bush Turnpike in Grand Prairie early Wednesday morning.

Police say calls came in about 3:00 a.m. saying people were pinned in the wreckage of a brutal crash on the Hwy 161/George Bush Turnpike near Interstate-30.

TRAFFIC ALERT: NB 161/PGBT @ I-30 in Grand Prairie shut down after a major accident with people pinned. Stay with @krldtraffic for updates. pic.twitter.com/j2Ie6zB9UL — KRLD (@KRLD) May 10, 2017

The north-bound lanes of PGBT were quickly closed while police, firefighters and paramedics worked to save the victims.

Police say the people in the car had to be pried from the tangled metal.

The Medical Examiner was called to the scene and later declared two people had died.

Police do not yet know what caused the crash.

*This is a developing story. Follow CBSDFW.com and 1080 KRLD for the latest information.