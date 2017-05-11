Botched Assassination Attempt Lands Former Accountant In Prison

May 11, 2017 7:13 AM By L.P. Phillips
Filed Under: accounting firm, Alan Fowler, Assassination Attempt, court, Crime, Southlake, Texas

SOUTHLAKE (CBSDFW) – A former North Texas man has been sentenced to 20-years in prison for trying to assassinate his former boss.

Prosecutors say Alan Fowler of Shreveport was angry when he was fired for allegedly stealing from the accounting firm where he worked. Fowler was so angry, he became obsessed with killing his former boss, who lived in Southlake.

Reports show Fowler bought a 9mm handgun with a silencer, loaded up with scores of bullets and knives, disabled his SUV’s GPS and drove to the boss’s home. Then he cut power to draw the boss outside, shot out a window and then he waited.

But Assistant District Attorney Ashlea Deener says the boss wasn’t home at the time, but his wife was.

“She hears the chirp of her alarm, the glass break alarm, and she didn’t realize that the defendant has shot through their window and into the wall” said Deener.

The alarm triggered a response from Southlake police who found Fowler hiding in the darkness.

According to Deener officers heard a man whisper, “I’m, right behind you. It’s me, Alan Fowler,” and found him sitting with his hands up.

Fowler was convicted of attempted capital murder and sentenced to 20-years.

 

