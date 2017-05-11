Why No Cowboys Romo Retirement Press Conference?

By Mike Fisher

GRAPEVINE (105.3 The Fan) – No matter what the Dallas Cowboys’ record is, they annually lead the NFL in “tempests in a teapot.”

The latest example: media outrage regarding Why the organization hasn’t overseen a Tony Romo retirement press conference.

My simple answer: Why would a team unilaterally hold an event for a non-employee … to celebrate his retirement … before he’s officially retired?

Team owner Jerry Jones, speaking at the Cowboys Golf Club on Wednesday, put it more succinctly.

“DeMarcus (Ware, recently feted by the team) retired,” Jones said. “And Tony hasn’t.”

That’s it.

Why is this so difficult to understand?

The Cowboys will honor Romo’s career at the point when Romo wants to be honored. But at this point, as he transitions from his playing career to a broadcasting career with CBS, he has not turned in his retirement papers to the league. That fact naturally leads to speculation that Romo would consider a comeback; to me, the many circumstances dictate that an “un-retirement” is unlikely, and that a return to the Dallas roster is even more unlikely than that.

But Jones and Romo enjoy the control… And maybe they enjoy the drama, too.

“We will look to the future on timing as to when we might have more recognition,” Jones said. “At this time, there are no plans for there to be a large scale public (event). Is the idea that recognizing him for what he has done for the Cowboys likely? Yes.”

But it will be done on Romo’s desired timetable … not on the media’s desired timetable.