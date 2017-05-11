Police Seek Suspects In Dallas Fast Food Robberies

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Police in Dallas are on the hunt for suspects and their vehicle after a series of robberies at four fast food restaurants. The crimes all took place late Wednesday night and into early Thursday morning, starting at about 10:15 p.m. and ending approximately eight hours later.

In the first incident, police said that a Latin man in his 20s drove up to the drive-thru window of a Jack in the Box restaurant, located in the 6000 block of West Davis Street. The suspect pointed a black handgun at the restaurant’s cashier and got away with money from the register.

The next robbery was not until about 3:30 a.m. when, this time, two Latin men in their 20s were able to pull off same stunt at a Burger King location in the 700 block of West Illinois Avenue. Police said that the driver had a beard, and the passenger was wearing a ski mask while pointing a gun.

Just over an hour later, the Jack in the Box location in the 1000 block of South Westmoreland Road was hit by robbers. Police described the suspect as a young, clean shaven Latin man. He was said to be wearing a red shirt with white letters and a black hoodie.

The same suspect then robbed a Burger King restaurant in the 2500 block of West Davis Street.

Authorities are now looking for a green Ford SUV with no front license plate. This same vehicle was used in all four of the fast food restaurant robberies. Anyone who recognizes the vehicle, or has more details about the crimes or the suspects, is urged to contact the Dallas Police Department at 214-671-3584 or 214-671-4310.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 214-373-TIPS. Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads police to an arrest and indictment in this case.