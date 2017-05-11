From Side Hobby To Full Time Job: The Journey Of A Dallas Man’s New App

Follow KRLD: Facebook | Twitter

DALLAS (1080 KRLD) – A Dallas man has created a new photo editing app that could rival Instagram, and took a massive leap of faith to do it.

Josh Farrar is the co-founder and CEO of Mendr, an app that puts Photoshop in your pocket.

“Because we’re sourcing photo editors from all over the world, there’s no limits on what you can get done to a photo on this app,” he says. “I think that’s what’s magical about it.”

On Mendr, you choose any of your photos along with any edit in the world that you want. After sending it off to their worldwide editing team, the photo comes back to your phone within 15 to 20 minutes, ready to be used however you want.

Mendr started about a year ago from a friend of Farrar’s who’s a professional photo editor. Farrar helped develop the app on nights and weekends at first. An inspirational conference led him to jump in headfirst and devote his full time to it.

“It was a risk,” he says. “I walked away from a job and a salary to make this happen, but it’s paid off.”

Farrar is one of a growing number of people who are turning to side gigs as a way to make extra money while sharing a beloved hobby with the world.

“Tapping into the online marketplace means that we can do more than just have a hobby, like previous generations did,” he says. “We can make money off of it too.”

For anyone else considering leveraging a side gig into a full-time thing, Farrar recommends keeping your hobby to the side while you do some quality research.

“You may think ‘Hey I have a really good idea but I’m not sure it’s worth the risk,'” he says. “So one of the best things you can do is keep it on the side for awhile, do research and test your potential market.”

And if your idea has traction and is ready to fly?

“Take the leap,” says Farrar. “Roll up your sleeves and get busy. It pays off big time.”

Mendr is free to download for iPhones and Androids. Editing costs average about $3.