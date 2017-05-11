CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can [...]
LIVE VIDEO: Police Chasing Suspect In Southern Dallas County | Chopper 11 Over The Scene

High-Speed Police Chase Weaving Across DFW

May 11, 2017

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – There is a high-speed police chase going on in North Texas.

It started just before 12:30 p.m. when police in Fort Worth tried to pull over the driver of a yellow Chevrolet Cavalier. The car is believed to be stolen.

The driver sped away and wove through several side streets before getting onto Interstate-20.

The chase, which reached speeds over 80 mph, continued east through Arlington and into Dallas where the driver exited the highway and dizzied through more side streets before getting on I-45. By this time Fort Worth police had been joined by the Grand Prairie and Dallas Police Departments, Dallas County Sheriff’s and DPS Troopers.

Police put out road spikes as the car approached Overton Road but the driver avoided them.

Traffic began to thicken on I-45 and the driver exited the interstate at Haskell Avenue. Running red lights and weaving past cars and trucks the driver continued into the Dallas Medical District.

* This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

