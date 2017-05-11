High-Speed Police Chase Weaving Across DFW

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – There is a high-speed police chase going on in North Texas.
It started just before 12:30 p.m. when police in Fort Worth tried to pull over the driver of a yellow Chevrolet Cavalier. The car is believed to be stolen.
The driver sped away and wove through several side streets before getting onto Interstate-20.
The chase, which reached speeds over 80 mph, continued east through Arlington and into Dallas where the driver exited the highway and dizzied through more side streets before getting on I-45. By this time Fort Worth police had been joined by the Grand Prairie and Dallas Police Departments, Dallas County Sheriff’s and DPS Troopers.
Police put out road spikes as the car approached Overton Road but the driver avoided them.
Traffic began to thicken on I-45 and the driver exited the interstate at Haskell Avenue. Running red lights and weaving past cars and trucks the driver continued into the Dallas Medical District.
