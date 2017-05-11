Get Your ‘Party At Napoli’s’ Rangers Gear

Follow The Fan: Facebook | Twitter
You’ve heard of the legendary rally cry with Texas Rangers’ Mike Napoli, now you can wear the t-shirt!
Last year, when Napoli was playing with the Cleveland Indians, the ‘Party at Napoli’s’ theme was the the hot phrase as they headed to the World Series against the Chicago Cubs.
With Napoli back with the Rangers…it naturally followed him.
The new ‘Party At Napoli’s’ shirts naturally have the Texas flag on them with the phrase, “everything is bigger in Texas.”
According to the Rangers, the shirts are available at the Rangers Majestic Grand Slam Gift Shop at Globe Life Park in Arlington and at the Texas Rangers Team Shop in downtown Fort Worth.
A portion of the proceeds from the sales will benefit the new Texas Rangers MLB Youth Academy at Mercy Street Sports Complex.