Dallas Officer Shoots Suspect Following Struggle, Investigation Ongoing

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Just before 9 a.m. Friday, a woman siting in a car in the 8300 block of Reva Street caught the attention of undercover officers.

Police say she was “wanted” – and wasn’t alone. Two men were with her inside the car.

CBS11 talked to one of the men who was in the car and didn’t want to be identified.

“Cops pulled up and pulled all of us out – he started tusslin’ with the cops, and next thing I know, I heard a pop,” he said.

Police said the suspect fought with an officer and grabbed a taser away from them.

By the time it was all over, a man inside that car ended up shot – by an officer we’re told felt forced to pull a a gun.

Police haven’t said what the woman was wanted for. And police haven’t identified the man who was shot. He’s currently recovering at a local hospital.