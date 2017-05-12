CBS 11 NEWS @ 11: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 11:00 AM To 11:30 AM

Investigators Raid Delivery Service’s Former HQ

By Kelsy Mittauer | CBSDFW.COM May 12, 2017 10:30 AM By Cristin Severance
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – New developments in the investigation into a Fort Worth-based company accused of not paying dozens of drivers. Investigators with the Denton County District Attorney’s Office on Thursday descended on Texas Motor Speedway, where Hot Route Delivery Specialists used to be headquartered.

Consumer Justice was there as investigators packed up files to help them dig deeper into Hot Route’s finances.

We’re told owner Chris Cassels stopped paying rent on the office a few weeks ago. Once the eviction process began, everything in the office was forfeited, which allowed Denton County to go in and take what they wanted.

Cassels is accused of writing hot checks to delivery drivers. Writing a bad check over $2,400 is a felony offense. Cassels has maintained his innocence through emails to Consumer Justice, but has declined our repeated requests for interviews.

