Photographer Accidentally Captures Wrong Couple’s Engagement

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A marriage proposal is captured by a professional photographer – but to the betrothed couple, it’s a complete surprise! It was a mistake that lead to its own kind of happy ending – and not only when the bride-to-be said yes.

Several hours after the Arkansas proposal, Jenny Pham and David Le, both of Dallas, discovered that it had been photographed by Jacob Peters. The only hitch – Peters was hired by another man – to shoot his marriage proposal at the same time, in the same place.

“Once I got home, I shot him a text saying congratulations. That’s when he told me he was wearing a blue plaid shirt. He said he was a little late, and I knew I had the wrong people,” says Peters.

So he launched a social media search to find the right couple he wrongly photographed. Le had actually tried in vain to hire a photographer in the area. One of them saw Peters’ post and forwarded Le the portraits he didn’t know were taken.

“It’s almost like everything that you hoped for, it just came true,” says Le.

Peters never charged either couple. Today, he received a different kind of compensation.

“It was beautiful. I really loved it. Thank you,” Pham told peters. “That story, we’re just going to tell our kids, our grandkids. It’s so amazing,” says Le.

And thanks to the mistake of a stranger, they have the pictures to prove it.