Ten Dallas Police Officers Hired To Patrol Deep Ellum

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — After weeks of concern about security in Deep Ellum, a step up in security is taking place.

A collaboration between business owners, residents, and Dallas police has resulted in the hiring of 10 additional police officers to patrol the streets of the entertainment district during peak weekend hours and during the week as well.

Adriel Sims lives in the area and said, “I think crime is at an all time high and I think extra protection is always great.”

Creative director at Trees, Gavin Mulloy has rallied business owners to support the increased security measures.

“Those people are working together like every business owner down here knows each other and they are working to make sure everyone who comes down here has a good time and goes home and wants to come back and do it again,” he said.

The officers will be out on the streets and mainly on foot patrol.