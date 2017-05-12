CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can [...]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court [...]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLD4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has been a part of North [...]
105.3 The Fan4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204Contest Rules Station Phone: 214-525-7000 Call The Studio: 877-881-1053Text The Studio: 43733 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, 105.3 The Fan broadcasts with [...]

Tow Truck Tries To Pull Woman’s Car With Her Inside

May 12, 2017 7:03 AM By Andrea Lucia
Filed Under: Dallas, Longhorn Towing, Tow truck

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Strangers tried to intervene Thursday when a tow truck in Dallas tried to pull away a woman’s car with her still sitting inside.

“I don’t know this lady at all,” said Raymond Sasser, who recorded the confrontation. His cell phone video shows a man in red clothes blocking the car’s path, as people yell for the woman to drive away. Seconds later, the tow truck begins lifting the back of the car with the woman still in the driver’s seat.

“It’s legalized carjacking,” Sasser said, “because they can just take your car while you’re in it.”

The Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation, which oversees towing services, said that this not legal at all. “If your car is not hitched up, if it’s not ready for transport, they have to release it to the car owner. I mean, the car owner can drive away with it,” clarified TDLR spokeswoman Susan Stanford.

Longhorn Towing’s owner said that the woman’s car was hitched before the owner arrived. He claimed that Sasser’s video only shows the car briefly released as the tow truck maneuvers around another angry witness who was trying to block it in with his truck.

But another video, from a nearby liquor store’s surveillance camera, shows the tow truck as it first arrives and approaches the woman’s car. She can be seen then walking into view. The man wearing red can also be seen standing by her driver’s side door, blocking her from getting in.

“She wasn’t there before the tow truck, but she was there before it was hitched,” said Sasser.

The woman did eventually jump into her car, but was not able to drive away. Longhorn Towing confirmed that it did tow the woman’s car, but returned it later that same day.

More from Andrea Lucia
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch