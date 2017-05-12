White House Officials Say Texas Senator John Cornyn Among FBI Director Candidates

Follow The Fan: Facebook | Twitter
WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump is considering nearly a dozen candidates to succeed ousted FBI Director James Comey, a group that includes several lawmakers, attorneys and law enforcement officials.
White House officials say the list includes Texas Sen. John Cornyn, South Carolina Rep. Trey Gowdy, former Michigan Rep. Mike Rogers and former New York City Police Commissioner Ray Kelly.
Others include former Assistant Attorney General Alice Fisher, former federal judge Michael Luttig, former Deputy Attorney General Larry Thompson and acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe.
That’s according to two White House officials briefed on the matter who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss internal plans.
Trump is considering naming an interim director from a group of current FBI officials, along with nominating a permanent replacement.
