2 Seriously Injured In Plane Crash In Parker County

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter
PARKER COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – Two men were taken to a Fort Worth hospital with serious injuries after their plane crashed in Parker County, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
Authorities say Texas DPS troopers were called to the downed aircraft at around 6:10 p.m. in the Driftwood Ranch gated community.
According to officials, the two men, a 47-year-old and a 34-year-old, were the only two occupants on the plane at the time of the crash. They were both transported to Harris Methodist Hospital in Fort Worth.
The two men have not been identified. It is currently unknown what caused the plane to crash.
An investigation into the crash will be conducted by the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Traffic Safety Board.
One Comment