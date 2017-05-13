North Korea Launches Missile From Test Site, US Officials Say

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter
(CBSNEWS) – North Korea launched a missile from a test facility near the country’s west coast early Sunday morning, U.S. officials tell CBS News national security correspondent David Martin.
Reuters earlier reported the firing of unidentified projectile, citing a South Korean military official. The South Korean news agency Yonhap reported that the object appeared to be a ballistic missile.
U.S. officials said they were still assessing whether the launch was successful and trying to determine what kind of missile was tested.
Although the type of missile is not known, the U.S. had been expecting the North to fire a KN-17 medium-range ballistic missile.