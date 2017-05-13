Heroic Police Dog Heading Home After Taking Bullet For Partner

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter
(CBSNEWS) – A heroic police dog that was shot in the line of duty is heading home, one day after taking a bullet for his partner in South Florida.
K-9 Officer Casper “has done wonderful[ly]” and “is walking fairly well, all things considered,” veterinarian Michele Tucker said in a video released by the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office (PBSO).
Casper was shot on Friday in Jupiter, Florida, after PBSO deputies encountered 46-year-old Philip O’Shea, who was wanted in North Carolina in connection with a robbery. O’Shea had an extensive criminal history and tried to flee from the officers, CBS affiliate WPEC-TV reported.
Sheriff Ric Bradshaw said the deputies pursued O’Shea, who crashed his vehicle. O’Shea exchanged gunfire with the officers and was killed in the ensuing gunfight.
Casper was struck in the firefight, taking a bullet meant for his partner, Bradshaw said. He was taken into surgery Friday, earning praise for his heroism from users across social media.