Heroic Police Dog Heading Home After Taking Bullet For Partner

May 13, 2017 3:52 PM
Filed Under: heroism, K-9 Officer Casper, K9, Philip O'Shea, Police Dog, Ric Bradshaw

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

(CBSNEWS) – A heroic police dog that was shot in the line of duty is heading home, one day after taking a bullet for his partner in South Florida.

K-9 Officer Casper “has done wonderful[ly]” and “is walking fairly well, all things considered,” veterinarian Michele Tucker said in a video released by the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office (PBSO).

Casper was shot on Friday in Jupiter, Florida, after PBSO deputies encountered 46-year-old Philip O’Shea, who was wanted in North Carolina in connection with a robbery. O’Shea had an extensive criminal history and tried to flee from the officers, CBS affiliate WPEC-TV reported.

Sheriff Ric Bradshaw said the deputies pursued O’Shea, who crashed his vehicle. O’Shea exchanged gunfire with the officers and was killed in the ensuing gunfight.

Casper was struck in the firefight, taking a bullet meant for his partner, Bradshaw said. He was taken into surgery Friday, earning praise for his heroism from users across social media.

*READ MORE AT CBSNEWS.COM*

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch