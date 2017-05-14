Protesters Gather In Opposition Of Law Banning ‘Sanctuary Cities’

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Protests were held outside Dallas City Hall Sunday afternoon over a new law signed by Gov. Greg Abbott that bans “sanctuary cities” in Texas.

Organizers say they held the protest to send a message to Gov. Abbott that they reject the law formerly known as Senate Bill 4.

The new law signed last Sunday allows police officers to question anyone detained about their immigration status, and the law also prevents local police chiefs and sheriffs from banning that practice.

Opponents at the rally threatened litigation against the new law.

Daniel Lara brought his family to the protest and said the new law already had a chilling effect on immigrants’ willingness to work with law enforcement to help solve crimes.

“If they arrive, are they going to get to the scene… are they going to ask me for my status… for my legal status,” said Lara, “so I wouldn’t be able to call them because I’m going to be scared of that, you know.”

In addition to vowing to the fight this law, protesters also promised a new political activism to vote Gov. Abbott out of office in 2018.