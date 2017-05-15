Cowboys Make Bid To Host 2018 NFL Draft

Follow The Fan: Facebook | Twitter

DALLAS (105.3 THE FAN) – The Dallas Cowboys are making a run at hosting the 2018 NFL Draft in North Texas.

On Monday, the team made an official bid to the NFL for a chance to host next year’s draft at both AT&T Stadium in Arlington and the new headquarters ‘The Star’ in Frisco.

“They know how we can configure for X-amount of people,” team owner Jerry Jones told NFL.com. “Then they’ll come back to us with what they want which night. We don’t know exactly what they’ll want to do. We’re waiting to hear on that.”

The NFL Draft has been on the move after spending several years locked into New York’s Madison Square Gardens. The draft was held in Chicago for two years, starting in 2014, and then moved to Philadelphia this year.

Stephen Jones confirmed the Cowboys have placed a bid for the 2018 NFL Draft and more. 📝:https://t.co/SjDc7nhdWE pic.twitter.com/kL35u8mgDP — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) May 14, 2017

According to the NFL.com, the league has not provided a timetable for the decision. Philadelphia’s winning bid for the 2017 draft was announced on Sept. 1 of last year. The Green Bay Packers have expressed interest in hosting the three drafts from 2019 to 2021, and the Kansas City Chiefs are also interested in hosting the event.