Hearing Set In Wal-Mart Same-Sex Benefits Settlement

'Dr Phil' To Air Interview With Aaron Hernandez's Fiancee The fiancee of former NFL player Aaron Hernandez is speaking out publicly for the first time. A two-part interview with Shayanna Jenkins-Hernandez is scheduled to air on the "Dr. Phil Show."

Martin Truex Jr. Living Sublimely After Kansas Speedway WinTruex roared away from Ryan Blaney and Kevin Harvick on a late restart, then did it again when Jimmie Johnson spun out with two laps to go. And after so many fits at Kansas Speedway, Truex and the Furniture Row Racing team had finally found their way to victory lane.