Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes II Robbed At Gunpoint In Texas

May 15, 2017 12:01 PM
DALLAS (105.3 The Fan) – Former Texas Tech and current Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes II was robbed at gunpoint in Smith County on May 12, CBS Affiliate KYTX-TV is reporting.

According to a press release from the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a home in reference to an armed robbery around 9:15 p.m. on Friday night.

The victims told police they were approached by two suspects when they exited a vehicle at the residence. One of the suspects “was seen gesturing as if he had a handgun in his waistband.”

The suspects demanded property from the four victims and drove off. No one was injured during the robbery.

According to KYTX, the suspects were captured after authorities were able to quickly identify a vehicle matching witnesses descriptions near County Road 273.

Upon searching the vehicle, authorities located the stolen property.

34-year-old Michael Blake Pinkerton and 58-year-old Billy Ray Johnson were both taken into custody.

The Smith County Sheriff’s Office says the investigation remains active and ongoing.

The Whitehouse native starred at Texas Tech University from 2014-2016. In a game against Oklahoma in 2016, Mahomes set a NCAA record for total yards in a game (819) and tied a NCAA record for total yards passing in a game (734).

Mahomes was selected 10th overall in the first round of the 2017 NFL draft by the Chiefs.

This is a developing news story. Refresh for the latest details.

