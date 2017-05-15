Katy Perry Announces New Album Release Date & Tour

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – Katy Perry has announced that her upcoming album will be titled “Witness,” and it will be released on June 9. Perry has also announced an extensive tour of North America to promote the release.
The singer’s website said that Perry’s first tour since 2015 begins September 7 in Columbus, Ohio, and has dates listed through February 5. Anyone who buys a ticket will receive a copy of the album.
Perry’s tour winds through Texas in early 2018. She first makes a stop in Houston on January 7 before visiting San Antonio on January 10. The star will play at the American Airlines Center in Dallas on January 14.
Two singles have been released from “Witness” so far: “Chained to the Rhythm” and “Bon Appetit.” Perry hinted at the album’s name earlier this month by wearing a headpiece that spelled out the word “Witness” on the red carpet at the Met Gala.
Perry is set to perform on the season finale of “Saturday Night Live” this weekend.
