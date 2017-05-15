Reward For Info On 10 Most Wanted Sex Offender From Fort Worth

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Investigators with the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is asking for help from the public locating a man on the Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offender who has ties to North Texas.

A reward of up to $3,000 is being offered for information leading to the capture of Raul Gonzalez Junior. The 39-yeaar-old is wanted for parole violations and failing to register as a sex offender.

In 1999, Gonzalez was convicted in Tarrant County of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl. After serving part or all of his sentence of 10 years in prison, Gonzalez was jailed again for failing to satisfy state sex offender registration requirements. He was paroled on that offense in July of 2016, but was required to wear a GPS ankle monitor. It was that same month when Gonzalez cut off the ankle monitor and failed to report to a Fort Worth facility.

Raul Gonzalez Jr. stands 5’7″ and weighs approximately 170 pounds. He has a scar on his head, has a chest tattoo that says “Gonzalez” and has other tattoos on his left arm. In the past he has used the alias “Randy Gonzalez” and also may be known by the nickname “Tonic Kat.”

Investigators say Gonzalez has ties in the cities of Fort Worth, Arlington and Mansfield.

Anyone with information about Gonzalez or any other Texas 10 Most Wanted fugitive or sex offender is asked to contact authorities. There are five different ways to provide anonymous tips:

• Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at (800) 252-TIPS (8477)

• Text the letters DPS and then your tip to 274637 (CRIMES) from your cell phone

• Submit a web tip through the DPS website by selecting the fugitive you have information about, and then clicking the link under the picture

• Tips can also be submitted on Facebook, just click the “SUBMIT A TIP” link underneath the “About” section

• Submit a tip through the DPS Mobile App. Mobile is available for iPhone users through the Apple App Store and for Android users on Google Play.