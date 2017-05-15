CBS 11 NEWS @ 4 & 5: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 4:00 PM To 5:30 PM

Woman Finds ‘Octopus-Looking’ Mold Inside Her Coconut Water

May 15, 2017 2:55 PM
Filed Under: Coco water, Coconut Water, New York, octopus, Vita Coco

NEW YORK (CBSDFW) – A woman in New York says she was sickened by an octopus-like sludge found in a bottle of Vita Coco coconut water. Barbara Kline wrote on social media that she became violently ill after unknowingly swallowing a piece of the slimy substance. “When I took a big gulp, I swallowed a chunk of something. It tasted very thick and syrupy. It was disgusting,” Kline said.

A spokesperson for Vita Coco said they believe the object was mold and thinks it’s “highly unlikely” to pose a health risk. Kline is reportedly planning to sue the company for her illness.

The Goshen resident isn’t the only person to find a disgusting surprise in Vita Coco containers. Several people have posted their sludge-filled bottles online over the last few years. Kline reportedly won’t give the sample back to Vita Coco for testing because it’s her “only evidence” in the case.

 

