A-Rod To Join Mark Cuban On ‘Shark Tank’

May 16, 2017 1:41 PM
Expect to see new ‘guest sharks’ sitting in with Mark Cuban and the other investors on the popular TV show ‘Shark Tank’ this season.

In previous seasons, Shark Tank has had Ashton Kutcher and Paul Mitchell as guest sharks. Next season, the names are even more famous.

Former Texas Ranger and New York Yankee star Alex Rodriguez will join the show for a few episodes. Rodriguez has his own private investment firm, so he has money to invest in projects.

Also, Bethenny Frankel from the Real Housewives of New York will be a guest investor.

The founder of the Virgin group Sir Richard Branson will also look for companies to add to his portfolio.

