Ailing Father Sees Daughter Graduate In Hospital

DALLAS (CBS11) – A father who doctors say has only weeks to live got to see his daughter graduate from college in person from his hospital bed.

Brad Gildenblatt’s only child, Caitlin, accepted her degree in sociology from Oklahoma State University on Saturday.

Brad has ALS.

Since his diagnosis three years ago, the disease has made him immobile.

On Easter weekend, he got sick with pneumonia.

He made the difficult decision not to attend the graduation ceremony at OSU.

The Flower Mound dad thought he’d have to settle for watching it on a live stream, but that’s when a dean at OSU stepped in.

“The dean actually started crying on the phone to me,” said Caitlin.

The dean drove down to Dallas and held a mini-graduation. Caitlin knows it’s one of the last milestones her father will get to celebrate with her.

His family said he only has about a month left.

Now that she’s graduated, Caitlyn is coming back to Dallas to take care of her father.

She’s said she thinks about the big days in her life he won’t get to be there for.

“We just take it day by day, and I know he’ll always be with me,” said Caitlin.