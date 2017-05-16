Boy, 11, Killed In East Texas School Bus Crash

May 16, 2017 6:05 AM
SHELBYVILLE, Texas (AP) — An 11-year-old boy has been killed in a crash involving the school bus on which he was riding on a rural road near the Texas-Louisiana border.

The Texas Department of Public Safety says the crash Monday involved a school bus from the Shelbyville Independent School District. DPS Trooper David Hendry says the bus was turning from Farm Road 130 onto a county road when it was hit by a pickup truck from behind about 180 miles east of Dallas. Hendry said the bus overturned, killing the boy.

The DPS said only that there were multiple students injured in the crash but provided no details. Lufkin television station KTRE reported school district officials declined comment, and messages from The Associated Press went unanswered.

