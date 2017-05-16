Kansas’ Coleby To Transfer

Follow The Fan: Facebook | Twitter

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) – Kansas forward Dwight Coleby announced he will transfer Monday. As a graduate transfer, he will be eligible to compete next season.

The 6-foot-9 Coleby joined Kansas in 2015 after playing two years at Ole Miss. He played in 24 games last season, averaging just 1.7 points and 1.8 rebounds in nearly 6 minutes a game. He tied his career high with 12 points against Texas on Feb. 25.

“In talking with Coach (Self) about my future, I feel that this is what is best for my potential opportunities,” Coleby said. “I would like to thank the coaching staff for allowing me to come here.

“I’d like to thank my teammates for their support the past two years. I’d like to thank the fans for cheering me on and believing in me. KU is a part of my heart. It’s my alma mater and I am proud to have earned my degree from KU. I will always be a Jayhawk.”

Coleby said he feels the move could potentially help his post-college professional options.

