Rangers Call Up Hoying, Sign Stubbs To Minor-League Deal

DALLAS (105.3 The Fan) – The Rangers made a couple minor moves with their outfield on Tuesday.
The club called up Jared Hoying to replace Carlos Gomez who went on the DL on Monday. Gomez is expected to miss 4-6 weeks with a strained right hamstring.
Texas also signed a familiar face in Drew Stubbs and sent him to Triple-A Round Rock.
Stubbs was released by the San Francisco Giants last week after he hit .091 in 22 at-bats.
This is Stubbs’ third stint with the Rangers. He previously was with the club in 2015 and 2016.
Hoying hit .242 with seven home runs and 23 RBI with Round Rock.
The 27-year-old is starting in center field for the Rangers on Tuesday night against the Philadelphia Phillies.