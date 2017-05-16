North Texas City Warns of Scam On Social Media

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

PLANO (CBS11) – With the threat of more severe weather hitting North Texas overnight, Plano officials are getting the word out quickly about what they call a scam.

The city says it involves a post on Facebook that made it seem as if the city is offering assistance to storm victims.

A Plano resident notified the city about the post in question on their Facebook feed.

It had the city’s old logo on it, and after clicking on the link, it took viewers to a page called Plano Storm Damage Assistance Program.

Then, after asking questions including one’s name, address and phone number, it redirected to a website belonging to Texas Roofing Professionals.

The city says the post in question violates a city ordinance, and is a class C misdemeanor.

There is no such program.

The city attorney sent the company a cease and desist order this afternoon and contacted Facebook.

Steve Stoler, a spokesman for the city of Plano said, “We were very upset because it’s pure deception. Someone is using a trademarked logo that is property of the city. So when someone is using the logo illegally to try to drive up business for their company, it’s very upsetting.”

During our interview with the city, the Facebook post changed.

The city’s old logo was removed and another logo is now in its place.

CBS11 called the phone number listed on the company’s website and left a message Tuesday afternoon.

There was no reply before the end of the work day.